/What are ‘killer robots’? 128 countries reach agreement after Geneva talks on autonomous weapons

After more than a decade of discussions, 128 countries have reached an agreement on a framework that could eventually lead to international rules governing autonomous weapons. The non-binding text was adopted by consensus on Saturday (Sep 5) during talks in Geneva under the Convention on Certain Conventional Weapons, an international treaty developed under the framework of the United Nations. The agreement is being viewed as a significant step in efforts to address weapons systems capable of identifying and engaging targets with varying levels of human control.

The breakthrough comes as governments grapple with how far machines should be allowed to make decisions involving lethal force. The issue has become increasingly urgent as advanced weapon systems feature in conflicts across Ukraine, Sudan and the Middle East. Their growing use has fuelled concerns about civilian casualties, accountability and whether humans can retain meaningful control over decisions to use deadly force.

What are killer robots?

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“Killer robots” is a widely used term for autonomous weapons capable of detecting and engaging targets based on their programming, rather than requiring a human operator to approve every individual attack.

The technology has prompted a sharp divide among countries. Advocates of tougher international rules say humans must remain responsible for decisions involving lethal force. Others, including major military powers, have resisted binding restrictions.

The final Geneva text also faced criticism from Stop Killer Robots, which argued that the language was weakened during the final hours of negotiations.

“It’s a real shame that all the work done by states on the text over the past three years has been substantially diluted in the last hours,” Nicole van Rooijen, executive director of Stop Killer Robots, told Reuters.

Negotiators worked through the night to bridge differences, particularly over how autonomy and human judgment should be addressed.

The United States and Russia have backed national guidelines instead of legally binding global rules. Washington also pushed for greater flexibility in language concerning human judgment.