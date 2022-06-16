What an idea! Man employs forklift to stop car theft in Australia

What would you do if a thief tried to steal your car? Try to stop them by any means and call the police, right? Well, a man did just the same but in a unique way. The man in Australia used a forklift to lift the car in the air to stop the thief. The incident happened in Logan, west of Brisbane. According to the police, a woman broke into a man's home. After taking a shower and changing clothes, she tried to steal the car. When she was about to leave, the man, Brendan Mills, came home along with the family. "It all unfolded in front of us so fast," Mills told a local breakfast show, Sunrise.

When he reached, he saw the car door getting shut and the vehicle was beginning to start. "I asked her many times to get out of the car: 'We're home, you're busted. Get out the car, you know it's over'. (But) they didn't want to get out. I said 'Well ok, you want to play it that way, I've got an alternative option here'," he said.

As the man works with cars, he had a forklift handy. Mills used it to stop the theft. This was the only way he could think of at that time. "My family were standing by watching the whole thing unfold, so you can't do anything too silly. You had this immense amount of adrenaline running through the system, lots of thoughts cross your mind... I just went, 'Well, there's a forklift sitting there - why not?'," he said.

In some time, the cops also arrived to find the car suspended in the air. Later, it was slowly lowered to let the woman get arrested. She has been charged and will face court next month.

(With inputs from agencies)