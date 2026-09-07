/What a win for Alternative for Germany (AfD) party mean for Germany?

In a historic turnaround, the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party has won the election in the eastern state of Saxony-Anhalt. Exit polls for the ARD broadcaster suggested that the hard-Right nationalist party won 44.2 per cent of the vote. This is the first time that AfD is winning a regional parliament since the end of Nazi rule in 1945. The votes are more than twice what the incumbent centre-right Christian Democrats (CDU), led by Chancellor Friedrich Merz, got at 17.4 per cent. AfD’s lead candidate Ulrich Siegmund said, “We have made history in this state.”

What does the win for Alternative for Germany (AfD) mean for Germany?

The xenophobic and anti-migration party has sent shockwaves throughout the country after bagging a large chunk of the votes. The party has proposed major changes across several areas, including migration, issues linked to LGBTQ, schools, and public broadcasters.

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Anti-migration stand

Migrants are on target for AfD as the party pledged to "protect the homeland" from illegal migrants by shutting the border and deporting them. The party also wants to ban LGBTQ rainbow flags in state schools. Ulrich Siegmund, who leads the party in the state of Saxony-Anhalt, has also talked about ending compulsory school attendance and rewriting history books. He apparently isn't happy with the amount of negative content on the Third Reich, the dictatorship of Adolf Hitler and the Nazi Party between 1933 and 1945.

He also wants to reform the public broadcasters and stop the construction of wind farms, an area US President Donald Trump also openly resents. People in the country are scared of a hard-Right party taking control of a state as thousands rallied against it on Saturday in Magdeburg, the regional capital. The banners clearly announced their fears aloud, as one read, "Life is better without Nazis".

Migrant crimes in Germany

Meanwhile, Siegmund told supporters that what the party has started in Saxony-Anhalt "is currently sweeping across all of Germany and can no longer be stopped." German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, the CDU leader's popularity has been diminishing. Illegal migration has been a problem for the country, with 15 million of them entering the country, most of them illegally.

Former Chancellor Angela Merkel had opened the border to Syrians fleeing civil war.