Well-known Connecticut church pastor struck by police officer who was on call

A well-known church pastor in Connecticut died after he was fatally struck and killed by a police cruiser driven by a police officer who was on a call.

The incident happened on Wednesday (July 26) around 4 pm (local time).

According to the cops, 24-year-old Stamford Police Officer Zachary Lockwood was driving a police sport utility when he hit 69-year-old Tommie Jackson, who was getting his mail.

When Lockwood saw Jackson, the officer “made an evasive steering manoeuvre” before impact, Connecticut State Police said in a statement, adding that they have begun their investigation.

Pastor died at hospital

Immediately after the impact, Lockwood jumped out of the car and performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation on Jackson until medical personnel arrived. Jackson died at Stamford Hospital.

Lockwood has been sent on administrative leave. He has been with the department since April 2022, police said.

“Rev. Jackson was a friend and advisor to many of us at the Police Department and we are profoundly saddened,” Stamford Assistant Chief Silas Redd said in the statement.

“Pastor Tommie Jackson was such a beacon of light for so many in the Stamford community, for past 25 plus years."

"His steadfast commitment to serve those under the guidance of his pastorate, extended far and wide," Redd said.

"The void that has been left by his untimely passing will be difficult to fill; only the passage of time will bring comfort and healing. I ask that we all keep both the family of Pastor Jackson, his church family, Officer Lockwood, and his family in our thoughts and prayers during these most difficult times.”

Mayor grieves death

Jackson was a pastor at Rehoboth Fellowship Church and Faith Tabernacle Church. He was also the assistant director of the Urban Redevelopment Commission, Stamford Mayor Caroline Simmons said.

Simmons described Jackson as “a pillar in the Stamford community” who wore many hats.

Jackson’s wife, Dorye Jackson, is a commissioner in the city’s police department, the mayor said.

“I am devastated and heartbroken by the untimely passing of Reverend Tommie Jackson,” Simmons said in a statement.

“Reverend Jackson was a pillar in the Stamford community and led a life devoted to faith and public service,” she said, adding that he was “a larger-than-life presence.”

“Reverend Jackson’s decades of service and leadership made an indelible impact on the City of Stamford,” Simmons said.

“I was honoured to call him a friend and I will greatly miss his positive energy, wonderful sense of humour, and infectious smile.