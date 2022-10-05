'We need to stop lying': Russian lawmaker tells military to say the truth about Ukraine defeats

Andrei Kartapolov, a senior Russian lawmaker called on military officials to tell the truth about developments on the ground in Ukraine following the string of bruising defeats.

Kartapolov, who is the chairman of the lower house of parliament's defence committee, told a journalist from state-run media that "we need to stop lying."

"The reports of the defence ministry do not change. The people know. Our people are not stupid. This can lead to loss of credibility," Kartapolov added.

ALSO READ | Poland approached US with offer to host its nuclear weapons: Reports

The ongoing Ukraine war has taken a new turn after Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law to add four partially occupied Ukrainian regions into Russia on Wednesday. The move was condemned globally.

But Kyiv called it an act of a "collective madhouse" as the European nation claimed that the Russian forces have been fleeing from the front lines.

Meanwhile, Putin on Wednesday said that he expected the situation to "stabilise" in Ukrainian regions annexed by the Kremlin after Moscow suffered military setbacks and lost several key towns to Kyiv.

The Russian president also ordered his government to seize control over Europe's largest nuclear power plant in the Russian-controlled region of Zaporizhzhia.

ALSO READ | Amid the Ukraine war, SpaceX spaceship takes Russian cosmonaut to ISS

During a televised video call with Russian teachers, Putin said, "We are working on the assumption that the situation in the new territories will stabilise." The Russian president also said that the results of the referendums to join Russia organised by Moscow in regions captured by its army were "more than convincing."

He added, "In all honesty, the results of the referendum not only pleased me, but also surprised me. They are not subject to any doubt."

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.