/'We know what we are doing': Protests erupt in Kenya over Ebola quarantine facility for US citizens; president defends move

A massive protest took place in central Kenya this week over a planned Ebola quarantine facility at a US military base in the country. Protest march was taken out in the city of Nanyuki, days after Kenyan court had suspended US plans to open an Ebola quarantine facility for American citizens. The quarantine facility in the country sparked public concern about cross-border infection risks. However, Kenyan President William Ruto dismissed criticism saying the government knew what it was doing and urged the public to remain calm. Speaking during a media roundtable at Wajir State Lodge, Ruto defended the proposal despite a court order temporarily blocking the facility and protests that were dispersed by security forces.

Earlier, Health Minister Aden Duale claimed that the quarantine centre is intended for “everyone” and not exclusively for US nationals. He said that the agreement was part of ‌a wider push to strengthen emergency response systems. Though the facility was expected to have become operational last Friday, according to US officials, court order had blocked it. US officials told Reuters that a 50-bed unit is planned at the base to serve US citizens who have been exposed to the virus but are still asymptomatic.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

'Why not elsewhere'

Speaking to Reuters, one of the protester identified as Patrick Wahome said that the protesters wanted the facility to ⁠be shut down for good by Tuesday, June 9.