We don't take advice from Americans: Iran rejects Trump's offer of ventilators

As the novel coronavirus wreaks havoc across the globe, countries with excess supplies have stepped up humanitarian efforts to ease the global pressure.

Be it India sending medicines like paracetamol across the world, or the Chinese mass-producing face masks.

However, US President Donald Trump recently offered to send ventilators to Iran. Iran was one of the hardest hit countries during the initial global wave last month. Over the last few weeks, the epicentres have continued to shift. First, it was Wuhan. Then Europe and Iran, and now it is the United States, which has recorded 40,000 deaths - the highest for any country.

Trump’s offer was recently rejected Iran’s Foreign Minister Javad Zarif. He further said that Iran plans to export its own devices “in a few months”.

During a press briefing on Saturday, Trump had offered to send “excess ventilators” to Iran. He said, “If they need ventilators, which they do, I would send them ventilators,” Trump said.

However, he has repeatedly displayed anger at state governors. His senior adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner went to the extend of saying that “this is the federal reserve” while referring to the states demanding ventilators. The US president has received widespread criticism for dealing with the virus.

After offering to send ventilators to Iran, Trump added, “ “Right now they just want to survive… they’re loaded up with the plague.”

In his tweet, Zarif said, “Iran will be EXPORTING ventilators in a few months, all you need to do is stop interfering in the affairs of other nations; mine especially.”

He made a scalding attack and further said, “And believe me, we do not take advice from ANY American politician.”

Earlier, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had offered a helping hand to Iran, while claiming that the country’s infrastructure was not prepared to deal with an outbreak.

After Iran showed signs of recovery and the US became the epicentre, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei referred to the offer as “strange”.

“You are suffering from shortages… If you have anything, use it on yourselves”, he added.

However, Iran has repeatedly said that the US is restricting country’s access to medical supplies via sanctions.

Over 5,000 have died in Iran, while the US death toll is currently over 40,000.