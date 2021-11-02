Watch: You are the most popular man in Israel, come and join my party, Israeli PM Naftali Bennett tells Modi

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on the sidelines of the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow on Tuesday.

As the two leaders met, the Israeli Prime minister told PM Modi: "You are the most popular man in Israel. Come and join my party." India's prime minister could be heard saying "thank you" as he laughed and the two leaders exchanged pleasantries.

Israel's PM Bennett to @narendramodi: You are the most popular man in Israel. Come and join my party pic.twitter.com/0VH4jWF9dK — Amichai Stein (@AmichaiStein1) November 2, 2021 ×

"I want to thank you. You're the person who restarted the relationship between India and Israel, which is a deep relationship between two unique civilizations - the Indian civilization, the Jewish civilization - and I know it comes from your heart," Bennett told India's prime minister as they met.

"It's not about interests; it's about a deep conviction that you harbour and we feel it," Bennett added.

It was the first meeting between the two leaders after Bennett became prime minister in June.

Bennett also recalled his days as an entrepreneur when he ran a hi-tech company and merged it with an Indian company, saying that there were two "I"s - "India and Israel in Manhattan".

"In the office, there were a bunch of Israelis and Indians, and getting together created a remarkable dynamic of innovation. There's so much that we can learn from you," the Israeli prime minister told PM Modi.

Enhancing friendship with Israel.



Prime Ministers @narendramodi and @naftalibennett had a fruitful meeting in Glasgow. Both leaders discussed deepening various avenues of cooperation for the benefit of our citizens. pic.twitter.com/QnzdCmgijT — PMO India (@PMOIndia) November 2, 2021 ×

Prime Minister's Office(PMO) said PM Modi and his Israeli counterpart had a "fruitful meeting" in Glasgow as they sought to further strategic partnership.

They also discussed "high-technology and innovation" in an attempt to deepen ties. PM Modi also extended an invitation to Bennett to visit India as the two countries mark 30 years of the establishment of full diplomatic ties.

