Watch | War in Ukraine ‘is a crime’: Russian pilot tells passengers 

During a flight, a Russian pilot denounced his country's attack on Ukraine.The pilot demanded that the war between Russia and Ukraine be ended immediately.

A video of the pilot’s message was tweeted by journalist Pjotr Sauer.

"The war in Ukraine is a crime," the pilot was quoted as saying by Sauer. "I think sensible citizens will agree with me and will do everything to make it stop."

A Russian pilot tells passengers that he believes “the war in Ukraine is a crime,” adding “I think each sensible citizens will agree with me and will do everything to make it stop.” Rare to see public opposition to the war given the consequences such a statement will have pic.twitter.com/55h18mWI9U — Pjotr Sauer (@PjotrSauer) March 11, 2022 ×

Given the potential repercussions, such public opposition to Russia's war was unusual.

According to Ukrainian diplomat Olexander Scherba, the pilot works for Pobeda, a subsidiary of Russia's flag airline, Aeroflot.

When he arrived in Antalya, Turkey, he delivered his message to travellers.

There was a little applause here and there.

The Ukrainian people are in the midst of a major crisis as Russian forces continue to attack their cities.

Thousands of individuals are said to have died in the conflict, which has prompted over 2 million people to flee Ukraine.

Protests, boycotts, and economic sanctions have been used around the world in response to Russian aggression.

The 17th day of what Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky refers to as a "war of extermination" witnessed mounting casualties, Russian soldiers approaching Kiev within 15 miles, and the vital port city of Mariupol continuing to be battered.

