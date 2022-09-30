WATCH | Star footballer Neymar backs Jair Bolsonaro in Brazil vote

Brazil's ace footballer Neymar on Thursday endorsed President Jair Bolsonaro for his re-election. The Paris Saint-Germain and Brazil striker posted a video on TikTok of himself grooving to a song which supports Bolsonaro's campaign.

Bolsonaro has received this megastar endorsement just three days from the far-right incumbent's election showdown against leftist ex-president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

In the video, Neymar flashed the number 22, which is Bolsonaro's candidate number, with his fingers as he rocked out to the electronic dance jingle.

The song lyrics are: "Vote, vote, and press 'confirm' for 22, that's Bolsonaro." The song is also a reference to Brazil's electronic voting machines as the president has alleged that the machines are plagued by fraud.

Brazilian football star on Wednesday thanked Bolsonaro for visiting the player's charitable children's foundation and got swept up in the nation's presidential election campaign.

Neymar shared a video on the social media platform after Bolsonaro visited the Neymar Jr. Institute, which is a charitable foundation the football star founded in 2014.

Neymar Jr. Institute runs various programmes related to education, culture and sports for 3,000 underprivileged children in the southeastern city of Praia Grande. It is the place where Neymar also grew up.

"Hello, President Bolsonaro... I wanted to thank you for your illustrious visit," he said on Instagram. The message was retweeted by Bolsonaro.

Neymar's support is vital for Bolsonaro as his supporters have adopted the yellow-and-green jersey of Brazil's national team, along with the Brazilian flag.

