Watch | Spanish man travels to Bolivia to meet his nanny after 45 years, leaves netizens in tears

Love, an emotion that often leaves people overwhelmed, and if it's a reunion, it has to be emotional. These moments are very special to one's heart, and these meetings, when recorded and shared online, leave people teary-eyed with joy.

Similar to the instance above, a heart-touching video went viral where a man travelled all the way to Bolivia to meet his childhood nanny after 45 years. Juanito Jonsson travelled from Spain to meet his nanny and shared his precious memory on Instagram a few months back. The video went viral later after being reposted by the Twitter account GoodNewsCorres1 on September 28.

The video on Twitter has over 167K views, and the numbers keep rising. Additionally, the video has over 7,000 likes and 881 retweets. However, on Instagram, the video has over 3,000 likes.

The video caption read, "After more than 45 years apart, this man finds his former nanny named Ana. An incredible woman who took care of him as a child as if he were her own son. "

Netizens have been showering the video with love, hugs, and messages of celebration. And some even shared their similar experiences. Take a look!

My sisters and I did the same a couple of years ago – got back in touch with our nanny Lynda (from Trinidad, now living in the US) after 40+ years. We reunited here in Italy and it was simply magic 💖 — Giancarlo Avellino (@GianxlAvellino) September 28, 2022

One user said, "Her face when she realised it was him." Another user remarked that some tears of joy were needed to start one's day. "

Similarly, a tweet read, "Nannies deserve medals of honor as parents keep lowering their responsibilities as they dive into the world's technology advancements."

There is nothing like a hug from an elder, the love they give. The best.❤️❤️ — observantguy (@observantguy1) September 29, 2022

My adult children and I are still in touch with their Nanny. — Suzanne McCain (@McCainSuzanne) September 28, 2022

A user tweeted, "Respect for the "human condition" restored.!!"

A user made a remark about treating people right. The tweet read, "People don't remember what you say, they remember how you made them feel."

