A shocking video has surfaced online, showing a man clad in black attempting to scale the security fence surrounding the White House. The incident occurred on the South Grounds on Monday (Feb 3).

Advertisment

In the footage, captured by a tourist, the man is seen sprinting toward the fence before he begins climbing.

Witnesses reported hearing him utter an expletive ("fu** it") before beginning his ascent.

However, the man's attempt was short-lived, as he became stuck on the fence, unable to proceed further.

Advertisment

The viral video was captured by the user, who, in his social media post, wrote that he spotted the intruder, who casually walked past his wife and, as the couple was taking pictures of the White House, began crossing barriers until he reached the fence.

Also read: In another aviation scare, Delta and Japan Airlines planes collide at Seattle airport- WATCH

Responding to the breach, Secret Service agents rapidly rushed towards the fence to apprehend the intruder and prevent further escalation.

Advertisment

Saw this pretty surreal thing at the White House today. This man walked by my wife and I as we were taking pics of the White House. He walked by us and said “F$ck it” and started crossing barriers until he reached White House fence. Seeing the snipers on top scurrying around… pic.twitter.com/FxA9rCNNKC — Injury Pic Page (@injurypics) February 4, 2025

'Surreal'

The Oklahoma tourist David Stanley described the experience as “surreal” in a conversation with Fox 5.

He told the news outlet that he and his wife could see rooftop snipers “scurrying around” as officers began to lock onto the climber.

The identity of the intruder has not yet been disclosed, also, the motive behind his act is yet to be ascertained.

“Saw this pretty surreal thing at the White House today. This man walked by my wife and I as we were taking pics of the White House. He walked by us and said “F$ck it” and started crossing barriers until he reached White House fence. Seeing the snipers on top scurrying around and dogs racing out on the lawn was wild,” the caption of the video shared on social media says which appears to be a quote from Stanley.

(With inputs from agencies)