Watch | Russia releases video of Darya Trepova detained for killing war-blogger

Russian government authorities released the video of the female suspect who has been detained in Sunday's blast case at a St Petersburg cafe in which a pro-war blogger Vladlen Tatarsky was killed.

In the released video, which has been recorded under duress, Darya Trepova can be heard admitting that she had handed the statuette that later blew up.

However, the 26-year-old suspect claimed that she was not aware that there would be an explosion and also did not admit to any further role.

Investigators stated that they had evidence which proves that Ukraine had organised the attack. However, Kyiv officials stated that this was the case of Russia infighting.

More than 30 citizens suffered injuries in the bomb blast in Russia's second city. Tatarsky (real name Maxim Fomin), aged 40, was attending a patriotic meeting along with supporters in the cafe on Sunday afternoon. He was present there as a guest speaker.

Another video has been circulating on social media showing a young woman, wearing a brown coat, entering the cafe before blast with a cardboard box.

The images show that the box was placed on a table before the woman sat down inside the cafe. In another video, a statuette is seen being handed to Tatarsky.

The Russian authorities released a brief excerpt of her interrogation in which Darya Trepova appeared under duress as she repeatedly sighed.

When she was asked by the interrogator if she knew why the authorities detained her, she said, "I would say for being at the scene of Vladlen Tatarsky's murder... I brought the statuette there which blew up."

When asked who gave the statuette to her, Trepova said, "Can I tell you later please?"

Anti-terrorism committee of Russia alleged that the Ukrainian special services organised the "terror attack with people co-operating with" opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

Later, the investigative committee further claimed that it had evidence that it was "planned and organised from Ukrainian territory".

Once the owner of the cafe, Yevgeny Prigozhin, who now runs the Wagner mercenary group paid tribute to Tatarsky by filming himself from Bakhmut's town hall in a late-night video. In the video, he displayed a flag on which was written "in good memory of Vladlen Tatarsky", as he claimed that Russian forces have captured Bakhmut.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak on Sunday night alleged that the killing of the blogger was part of "an internal political fight" in Russia which he compared to spider feeding on each other inside the jar.

(With inputs from agencies)

