Watch: Putin and Lukashenko play ice hockey for one team; guess how many goals Russian President scored

Russian President Vladimir Putin played a game of ice hockey in St. Petersburg with his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko after their diplomatic talks on Wednesday (December 29).

The Russian President donned his favoured number 11 jersey during a decisive 18-7 win in an ice hockey game. The friendly match was played after bilateral talks were broadcast on state television.

Lukashenko was given the coveted number one shirt as he played for the same team as Putin, who was nothing short of a Most Valuable Player (MVP) after scoring seven goals. Meanwhile, Lukashenko scored two goals.

The leaders were also joined by the Belarusian's son Nikolai during the match at the Manezh children's and youth sports school in Strelna.

VIDEO: Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko play ice hockey after holding diplomatic talks.

Putin said earlier on Wednesday that Russia and Belarus plan to hold joint military drills in February or March 2022.

The planned exercises, on Belarusian territory, has been announced amid unprecedented East-West tensions, with Russia demanding that NATO promise not to admit Ukraine, which borders both Russia and Belarus.

On the other hand, Ukraine says Russia may be preparing for an invasion, something Moscow had denied.