London, United Kingdom

The high winds of Storm Darragh emerged as challenging conditions for pilots who took over the duty of flying in it and landing the aeroplanes at Heathrow Airport on Saturday morning (Dec 07).

Advertisment

Various planes were forced to perform go-arounds and other planes were seen straightening up before making a touchdown safely.

Also Read: Two killed, thousands of homes without power as Storm Darragh batters UK

Because of the storm, there have been multiple disruptions around the country as roads, railways, and airports remain affected. Thousands of people were also left without power, as per the National Grid.

Advertisment

Video of wobbly landings of planes goes viral

A camera was stationed by BigJetTV just outside the airport, in which the wobbly landings of dozens of flights were documented amid fierce gusts that neared 50 mph.

Storm Darragh causing problems at LHR a few minutes ago. I mean, how would yer pants be if you were on this aircraft?!! pic.twitter.com/YzsCOKy8pa — Michael Volpe OBE (@NoisyMV) December 8, 2024 ×

Advertisment

In the hair-raising footage, pilots were seen trying to keep the aeroplane steady as they made the final approach.Some of them had to abort the landings while others went for a second attempt.

All about Storm Darragh

In the storm, at least two people were killed in England, and nearly 600,000 people between Ireland, England and Wales were left without power.

Watch: Storm Darragh's Fury: Storm Darragh Batters UK & Ireland

At Wales’ Capel Curig, gusts had reached 93 mph, 70 mph in Dublin, 62 mph in Belfast, and 92 mph in Aberdaron.

Electricity connections were disrupted in more than 259,000 houses after their roofs were ripped and trees were cut down across the country following the 'risk-to-life' alert of the government.

Storm Darragh also hammered the coastline of Cornwall, and kiosks on the pier at Llandudno in North Wales were knocked over.

The Met Office had issued a hazard warning at 1 am on Saturday (Dec. 7).

In the worst-hit areas of Northern Ireland, residents were asked to stay indoors on the western coasts of Wales and England.

(With inputs from agencies)