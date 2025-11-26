/WATCH: People climb lamp poles, snakes slither as 'once in 300 year' rains flood Thailand province; Death toll climbs to 33

A “once in 300-year” rain has wreaked havoc in the southern part of Thailand, bringing floodwaters over eight feet high and killing at least 33 people. In response to the flood, the Thai government deployed military ships and helicopters to support relief efforts.

According to a report by the BBC, the sudden rain has affected 10 provinces across the country's south over the past week, including the city of Hat Yai, a business hub bordering Malaysia. The region is experiencing 335mm in a single day, marking it as the heaviest rainfall in 300 years.

Several footage of the flood surfaced on social media showing people evacuating the affected region using boats. In another clip, people were seen climbing a lamp pole to cross the flooded streets, which were flooded by heavy rain, reaching a depth of water of around 3 meters. In addition, several homes were also seen submerged, and in some other parts of the region, due to partially flooded street vehicles were also submerged and floating in the flood.

According to a report in CNN, flooding continues across nine provinces in southern Thailand as of Monday, impacting over 127,000 households, local officials said. Some areas have logged nearly 400 millimetres (15.7 inches) of rain, worsened by rising river levels and sudden flash floods.

Another video surfaced on the social media platform X also shows a large snake wading through the flooded streets of Hat Yai city in Thailand.

Heavy rain affects neighbouring countries of Thailand

The irrigation department said it is coordinating with government agencies and local authorities to manage the crisis, deploying supply trucks and helping evacuate residents in vulnerable zones. Officials are also racing to drain the water, using dozens of pumps and propellers to push excess floodwater into Songkhla Lake and the Gulf of Thailand along the eastern coast.

Meanwhile, incessant rains have also wreaked havoc in the neighbouring countries of Thailand. In Vietnam, the death toll has spiked to 98 in a week, while in Malaysia, over 19,000 people have been forced to evacuate from their homes.