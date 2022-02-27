Watch: On live TV, Ukrainian scribe left in tears on seeing wreckage of her Kyiv home   

In a heart-rending development, a journalist, who belongs to Ukraine, was left in tears on live television on Friday. Wondering why?

Well, the scribe was heart-broken to see the footage of her house in Kyiv, which had got destroyed in the Russian attack.

When Olga Malchevska, the journalist, was discussing the latest developments in Russia-Ukraine conflict with her colleague Karin Giannione, a footage appeared on the screen.

On seeing it, Malchevska told presenter Giannone at the studio in London, “This building is my home. I can’t believe what I am seeing is where I used to live.”

The moment my @bbcukrainian colleague @Yollika sees pictures of her family home, partially destroyed overnight in #Kyiv.



We did not know until that moment it was her actual building that had been hit.



Thankfully Olga’s family is safe. pic.twitter.com/rglna1tvEA — Karin Giannone (@KarinBBC) February 25, 2022 ×

While speaking, Malchevska also received a text message from her mother, who said that she was taking shelter in the basement of another building. “I’ve just got a message from my mum. She’s taking shelter in the basement. Luckily, she wasn’t in our building.”

“When we agreed yesterday to come to the studio in the morning, I could not have imagined that at 3 am London time, I would find out that my home is bombed,” Malchevska said.

This brings home the reality and pain of war and the palpable horror involved.



My heart goes out to @Yollika and her family.



In this day of 24 hour news and social media, it's easy to become a spectator and removed from the reality and destruction involved. — Daniel Rintoul (@danielrintoul) February 25, 2022 ×

This was tough to watch but the world needs to see how devastating war is on everyday people. @Yollika I’m sorry this is happening to you and your country — Phil Jonas (@PhilSJonas) February 25, 2022 ×

The video has garnered a lot of attention from social media users. Several people have shared and commented on it.

(With inputs from agencies)