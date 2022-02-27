Watch: On live TV, Ukrainian scribe left in tears on seeing wreckage of her Kyiv home   

WION Web Team
Kyiv Published: Feb 27, 2022, 04:36 PM(IST)

A Ukrainian journalist was left in tears on live television on seeing the wreckage of her home in Kyiv. Photograph:( Twitter )

When Olga Malchevska, the scribe, was discussing the latest developments in Russia-Ukraine conflict with her colleague Karin Giannione, a footage appeared on the screen. On seeing it, Malchevska told presenter Giannone at the studio in London, “This building is my home. I can’t believe what I am seeing is where I used to live” 

In a heart-rending development, a journalist, who belongs to Ukraine, was left in tears on live television on Friday. Wondering why?   

Well, the scribe was heart-broken to see the footage of her house in Kyiv, which had got destroyed in the Russian attack.   

When Olga Malchevska, the journalist, was discussing the latest developments in Russia-Ukraine conflict with her colleague Karin Giannione, a footage appeared on the screen.     

Also Read | Live: Russia claims to have besieged two big cities in Ukraine

On seeing it, Malchevska told presenter Giannone at the studio in London, “This building is my home. I can’t believe what I am seeing is where I used to live.”   

While speaking, Malchevska also received a text message from her mother, who said that she was taking shelter in the basement of another building. “I’ve just got a message from my mum. She’s taking shelter in the basement. Luckily, she wasn’t in our building.”   

Also Read: Over Ukraine conflict, US, UK, EU to put crippling sanctions on Russian central bank, block SWIFT

“When we agreed yesterday to come to the studio in the morning, I could not have imagined that at 3 am London time, I would find out that my home is bombed,” Malchevska said.   

The video has garnered a lot of attention from social media users. Several people have shared and commented on it.   

(With inputs from agencies)

