WATCH | News crew rescues dog trapped in debris after deadly tornado rips through Texas

A heartwarming video of a dog rescued by a news crew surfaced on the internet which has won millions of hearts worldwide.

The news crew of ABC spotted the dog trapped underneath the debris of a damaged home in tornado-ravaged Texas.

ABC News sound technician Jim Gower heard the pooch's cries and quickly called for the animal rescue to help. While he waited, he found a nearby shovel and started digging a hole for the animal so that it could escape.

The terrified pup hesitated to exit the hole at first, however, the crew persuaded the pooch out of the wreckage with the help of a Slim Jim meat stick before the animal control arrived.

This came as the crew was setting up the equipment to capture the devastation caused by an EF-1 tornado in Laguna Heights, east of Brownsville, which claimed the life of at least one person.

ABC congratulated their team while social media users thanked the crew members for helping a voiceless animal in need.

"Thank you for rescuing this 4-legged angel," one user commented on the YouTube video.

"Thank you to the beautiful humans who saved him," another added. "True meaning of no one left behind." × Deadly tornado rips through Texas’ coastal town of Laguna Heights According to officials, at least one person lost life after a tornado tore through the unincorporated Gulf Coast community in Texas on Saturday, causing damage to numerous structures and taking down power lines.

As per the New York Times report, a severe thunderstorm spawned a tornado that hit Laguna Heights, near South Padre Island and surrounding communities, such as Port Isabel, around 4 am on Saturday.

Officials confirmed that multiple structures sustained "extensive damage".

Port Isabel Police Chief Robert Lopez said 10 people were injured, with two of them in critical condition, the others had minor cuts and bruises, as per NYT.

Angelica Soria, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service office in Brownsville, Texas, said officials found out in an initial damage assessment that a tornado was on the ground for five minutes. The damage was consistent with a tornado with wind speeds of 86-110 mph.

“The survey team is still going to go through the damage assessment,” Soria said. “I know it wasn’t a very large swath, but I don’t have the exact mileage yet.”

(With inputs from agencies)