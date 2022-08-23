Watch: New silo collapse in Beirut port reminds people of the explosions in 2020

Tuesday saw the collapse of eight more grain silos that had been damaged by the 2020 blast, where a fire has been burning since July of this year. Early this morning, following the collapse, a cloud of dust rose over the port.

Following a week-long fire, a portion of the grain silos at the Beirut port collapsed earlier in the month. Grain that had fermented and caught fire in the summertime, according to reports, is what started the fire.

On August 1, the northern block of the silos collapsed, spewing thick, grey dust that covered the port next to a residential area.

According to Assaad Haddad, General Director of the Beirut Port Silos, the dust settled and calm returned minutes later.

However, according to Youssef Mallah from the Civil Defence division, additional portions of the northern block of the silos are in danger and could collapse.

Due to the fermenting grains that had been smouldering for several weeks, a fire started in the northern block of the silos in July.

Residents living close to the port were advised to stay indoors in well-ventilated areas by the environment and health ministries.

The explosion that tore through the port on August 4, 2020, has been partially recreated by the fire and the dramatic sight of the smoke.

The 2020 explosion resulted in more than 200 fatalities and more than 6,000 serious injuries.

"We need to know the truth. We need to know who did this to us and hold them accountable. Once we hold someone accountable for this crime, no more crimes like this will happen again," Hasrouty said.

According to the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization, two large explosions that occurred on August 4, 2020, in the Beirut port caused damage to about 640 historic structures.

According to news reports, World Bank funding totaling USD 13 million has been secured by the Lebanese Culture Minister, Mohammad Mortada, for the reconstruction and restoration of historic buildings harmed by the Beirut explosions.

