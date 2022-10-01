WATCH | NASA shows what Hurricane Ian that hit Florida looked like from space

Hurricane Ian left a path of devastation in its wake after touching down in Florida on Wednesday. One of the strongest hurricanes to impact the US, the category four hurricane boasts winds of 150 mph (241 kph).

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) published a video on Thursday showing how Hurricane Ian appeared from orbit.

While sharing a video of the swirling high-speed winds, NASA wrote, “Hurricane Ian as seen from the International Space Station (@ISS) on Sept. 28, 2022, as it orbited 258 miles (415 km) above.”

Also read | Webb and Hubble's telescopes reveal their first pics of DART impact

The space agency further added, “The vantage point of space, and our fleet of more than 20 Earth-observing satellites, help us provide insights and updates on hurricanes, and other extreme weather events. We collaborate with the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration (@NOAA), and design, build and launch some of the satellites that provide data that feed numerical weather prediction models. The video captures Hurricane Ian as it makes landfall in Florida earlier this afternoon at 3 p.m. ET.

“The post gathered over 6.5 lakh likes. Commenting on it, an Instagram user wrote, “@nasa always gives us to observe incredible images of our beloved planet earth.” Another person remarked, “Imagine skydiving into it.”

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE: