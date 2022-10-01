In pics: Before and after images of houses destroyed in Hurricane Ian storm surge in Florida

Hurricane Ian, one of the worst storms ever to hit the United States, brought a "500-year flood event" to Florida, devastating coastal cities, inundating homes and businesses and leaving island communities cut off.

Nearby Pine Island and Sanibel Island, popular with vacationers, saw their causeways to the mainland badly damaged.

New images released by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration show before and after images of beach cottages lined on the shores of Sanibel Island wiped away by Hurricane Ian’s storm surge.