In pics: Before and after images of houses destroyed in Hurricane Ian storm surge in Florida

Updated: Oct 01, 2022, 08:45 AM(IST)

Hurricane Ian, one of the worst storms ever to hit the United States, brought a "500-year flood event" to Florida, devastating coastal cities, inundating homes and businesses and leaving island communities cut off.

Nearby Pine Island and Sanibel Island, popular with vacationers, saw their causeways to the mainland badly damaged.

New images released by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration show before and after images of beach cottages lined on the shores of Sanibel Island wiped away by Hurricane Ian’s storm surge.

(Credit: NOAA) An aerial view of the Shalimar Cottages & Motel on Sanibel Island

Shalimar Cottages & Motel is gone, too. Its 14 cottages and entire motel building were wiped away by the storm. At least four cottages – or what remains of them – are sitting in the street

(Photograph:Agencies)

An aerial view of beach erosion near Casa Ybel Beach Resort

Near the Casa Ybel Beach Resort, large scars in the sands are seen – the surge eroded much of the beach and dunes.

 

 

(Photograph:Agencies)

An aerial view of the Waterside Inn on Sanibel Island

Only one building remains of the Waterside Inn on the Beach. The only thing remaining of the eight buildings on the property, which encircle the swimming pool, is debris.

(Photograph:Agencies)

An aerial view of the Ocean's Reach on Sanibel Island

The roofs of the four buildings that comprise Ocean’s Reach have sustained significant damage. It’s unclear how things fared inside the buildings.

(Photograph:Agencies)

(Photograph:Agencies)

An aerial view of Sanibel Island Golf Club

Even though storm surge is no longer covering Sanibel, a number of homes remain underwater located on the Sanibel Island Golf Club.

 

 

(Photograph:Agencies)

