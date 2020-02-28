Watch: Malnourished lion Jupiter to come back to his human 'mother' in Colombia

Lion Jupiter, whose video went viral in 2011 after he recognised his carer is again in the spotlight in Colombia.

The lion that was saved from abuse in a circus is now so weak it can no longer stand after losing more than half its body weight in a zoo.

In a bid to save Jupiter's life, an emaciated lion in Colombia is transported to an area closer to Ana Julia, who rescued Jupiter at a young age from the circus abuse.

"This animal should never have left, nor been mistreated," said Cali's mayor Jorge Ivan Ospina.

He will now receive treatment in Cali zoo, where vets will work around the clock to get Jupiter back to full health while Torres will provide a mother's love as he recovers.

In 2019, officials removed Jupiter from Torres' care over her reported lack of documentation to keep the lion.

Meanwhile, the attorney general's office and police have opened an animal cruelty enquiry.

"This love that he and I have for each other will save him," said Torres.

Following his rescue, Jupiter was dubbed the 'kissing lion' after a video of him hugging his carer ana Julia Torres went viral in 2011.