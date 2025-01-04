US Vice President Kamala Harris appeared to forget a portion of the Pledge of Allegiance during the opening of the 119th Congress on Friday (Jan 3). A video of the mistake surfaced online, and the internet pooled with mixed reactions.

The 60-year-old Democrat serves as the president of the Senate and leads the chamber in reciting the pledge but she forgot a significant part of the speech. The correct sentence was "I pledge allegiance to the flag of the United States of America," but Harris (Who ran for the president of the US in 2024) said, "I pledge allegiance to the United States of America". She omitted the part "the flag of”. When she realised it, she quickly paused and continued with the rest of the speech.

As the incident was caught on camera, reactions poured in on social media with some being satisfied that she did not win the 2024 presidential election while others criticised the mistake.

Conservative commentator Collin Rugg shared the video on the social media platform X and said, "JUST IN: Kamala Harris appears to forget the Pledge of Allegiance during the swearing-in ceremony for new senators. This woman is a heartbeat away from being the president."

Former Trump campaign aide Chester Tam said that "America dodged a bullet" in the 2024 elections.

However, the gaffe did not impact the rest of Harris's day as she continued her ceremonial duties.

Ohio Senior and the upcoming US vice president JD Vance was seen standing just feet away from her laughing and talking with fellow senators.

