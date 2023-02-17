WATCH | Japan's new H3 rocket fails to lift off in first-ever launch attempt

The first new medium-lift launcher of Japan in three decades, the H3 rocket, failed in its first launch on Friday after two secondary booster engines which were strapped to the side of the space vehicle failed to ignite.

Amid the live-streamed event, the main engine of the H3 rocket had cut off after the launch countdown went to zero, and the 57-metre (187ft) rocket remained standing on its launch pad at the Tanegashima spaceport. Along with the rocket was its payload, the ALOS-3 land observation satellite, which has an infrared sensor designed to detect ballistic missiles of North Korea.

ABORT. Japan's H3 rocket aborted its inaugural launch moments before liftoff, following ignition of its main engines.

The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) said that the failure in the rocket's launch is being investigated. The H3 rocket was built by Japan to increase the nation's independent access to space and increase its chances of seizing a major share in the global launch market in comparison to its rival Elon Musk's SpaceX.

The rocket was designed to put commercial and government satellites into orbit and deliver supplies to the International Space Station. As part of the deepening co-operation of Tokyo with the United States in space, cargo will be carried out by later variants to the Gateway lunar space station which will be built by NASA as part of its programme for people to return to the moon.

Japan has been promised a seat in one of the United States crewed lunar missions. H3's builder and launch manager, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, hoped that the rocket will boost the country's space ambitions as SpaceX plans commercial launch of reusable rockets, which includes Falcon 9.



