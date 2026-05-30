/WATCH: Ishaq Dar, Rubio ignore questions on Israel recognition, walk away as reporter keeps shouting

Pakistan's Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio walked away without responding after a reporter shouted a question about whether Islamabad would recognise Israel during a meeting in Washington on Friday (May 29). The exchange came amid renewed efforts by US President Donald Trump to persuade several Arab and Muslim-majority countries to establish diplomatic relations with Israel under the Abraham Accords as part of a broader push to end the ongoing conflict involving Iran. As Dar and Rubio concluded their meeting, a reporter identified as Faisal Ali Shah of The Pakistan Daily asked: "Will Pakistan recognise Israel?" Neither leader responded, and the question remained unanswered.

Pakistan does not recognise Israel and has no diplomatic relations with the country. Islamabad has long maintained that any change in its position would depend on the creation of an independent Palestinian state.

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Speaking to reporters later, Dar reaffirmed Pakistan's stance, saying the country remained "steadfast" in its position on Palestine and Gaza. He added that Israel must move towards the establishment of a Palestinian state before Pakistan could consider revising its policy towards Israel, according to Pakistan's Dawn newspaper.

The question came at a time when Pakistan has been projecting itself as a potential mediator in efforts to reduce tensions in West Asia. However, much of Islamabad's diplomatic outreach regarding the Iran conflict has been led by Pakistan Army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir rather than the foreign ministry.

Trump revealed earlier this week that he had urged Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Pakistan, Turkey, Egypt and Jordan to join the Abraham Accords and normalise relations with Israel. The US president said the move could help support a broader regional settlement as he works towards ending the conflict with Iran.