Watch | In Iowa, Donald Trump hands out pizzas to supporters at pub: 'Who wants one?'

Former United States president Donald Trump, a 2024 presidential election hopeful, was seen handing out pizzas to his supporters at a pub in Iowa. According to a report by Fox News on Wednesday (September 20), Trump was swarmed by a crowd of his supporters at the Treehouse Pub & Eatery. He was met with chants of "USA" and "Proud to be an American.

"Who wants one?" the former president asked as he handed over pizza boxes to his supporters at the pub.

Here's a look at the video:

Donald Trump hands out pizza in a packed bar in Iowa as supporters swarm him and cheer.



In Iowa, where the Republican Party's first nominating contest for the November 2024 election will be held in January, Trump has maintained a strong lead over his Republican opponents. A poll by Fox Business News showed Trump with 46% support, Florida Gov Ron DeSantis with 15% and UN Ambassador Nikki Haley with 11%.

Earlier on Wednesday, Trump held a rally in Dubuque. Addressing his supporters, Trump said if elected again he would shift resources from federal law enforcement agencies and send thousands of overseas-based troops to the US-Mexico border.

"Upon my inauguration, I will immediately terminate every open borders policy of the Biden administration," Trump said. "I'll make clear that we must use any and all resources needed to stop the invasion, including moving thousands of troops currently stationed overseas," he added.

The former president also blaster the recent prisoner swap that saw five Americans return from Tehran after they were swapped for five Iranians held in the US, and the unfreezing of $6 billion in Iranian assets.

“Yesterday I watched at the United Nations, and I still haven't gotten over the $6 billion for five people. Six billion. They freed up $6 billion for five people. They got five. We got five. It was a hostage swap. They got five. We got five. That was the good news. The bad news is they also got $6 billion. Right? And you say, how the hell, who would do a deal like that?” the former president said.

