Watch: In a gaffe, US President Joe Biden calls Kamala Harris as ‘President Harris’

Gaffe-prone US President Joe Biden has done it again. This time, while delivering a speech at South Carolina State University during its 2021 Fall commencement ceremony, Biden referred to US Vice President Kamala Harris as “President Harris”.

The US President said, “… all kidding aside, of course, President Harris, who’s a proud Howard alumn, she might have something to say about Delaware State.”

The video of Biden’s speech has gone viral and “President Harris” was also trending on Twitter. Numerous comments, memes and posts have been made over the remark.

Some users mocked Biden while some praised Kamala Harris while others made speculations over 2024 election.

When nominee Barack Obama selected Joe Biden as his vice president, he introduced him in Springfield, IL as "President Biden."



When nominee Barack Obama selected Joe Biden as his vice president, he introduced him in Springfield, IL as "President Biden."

It wasn't a mistake; it was foretelling. As is "President Harris."

Biden has made the mistake of referring Harris as the president in the past too. He had also made many other mistakes while speaking on different occasions.

The president had mistakenly said that he is going to celebrate his ‘58th’ birthday while it was his ‘79th' on November 20 this year.

During a menorah lighting celebration at White House for Hanukkah, the president appeared to forget Arab–Israeli history as he got confused between 1967 Six-Day War and Yom Kippur War of 1973.

Not just this, he had also appeared to mistake Syria for Libya at a news conference after G7 summit in the UK some months ago.

