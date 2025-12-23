/WATCH: Giant sinkhole in England's canal swallows boats, rescue operation launched

Two boats were trapped in deep mud after a massive sinkhole developed in a canal in the English county of Shropshire, England. Following the incident, emergency services were declared, labelling it as a “major incident.”

A video shared by the Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service on social media platform X shows that the two canal boats trapped in the sinkhole, measuring nearly 50 by 50 meters (approximately 164 square feet), while a third boat is inclined over the slope of the sinkhole.

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said Monday that soon after the incident, rescue teams responded to a “significant breach” of the Shropshire Union Canal in Whitchurch, which is a historic market town near the Welsh border, according to a report in CNN.

Scott Hurford, Area Manager at the service, said a “major incident” was declared at 5.17 am, though the situation was later assessed as “stable,” adding that search and rescue operations have now concluded. He also added that no injuries have been reported, as no individuals were believed to be on board the affected boats.

Rescue operations launched

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said crews carried out rescue operations in difficult conditions, citing unstable ground and “rapidly moving water,” but successfully brought more than 10 members of the public to safety. However, no further details about those rescued were released.

Emergency services have urged the public to stay away from the area as response teams continue to manage the incident. Canal boats are long vessels built for Britain’s narrow canal network and were traditionally used to carry cargo, but are now commonly used as floating homes and for leisure activities.