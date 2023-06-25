WATCH | Freight train falls into Yellowstone River as bridge collapses

A freight train carrying hot asphalt and molten sulfur plunged into the Yellowstone River in Montana as the bridge that crosses the river collapsed early Saturday (June 24). According to a report by the news agency Associated Press, officials shut down drinking water intakes downstream while they evaluated the danger after the incident that happened at 6 am.

David Stamey, Stillwater County Disaster and Emergency Services' chief said on Saturday there was no immediate danger for crew working at the site, adding the hazardous material was being diluted by the swollen river.

Railroad crews were at the scene in Stillwater County, near the town of Columbus, about 64 kilometres west of Billings. Here's a look at the video: Laurel, Montana



June 24, 2023



Multiple Tanker Cars Derailed After a Bridge Collapsed, Leaking Petroleum Products into Yellowstone River. pic.twitter.com/4agWtie8IG — Tony Kambeitz (@Kambeitz9) June 24, 2023 × Train crew safe, no injuries reported In a statement, Montana Rail Link spokesman Andy Garland said the train crew was safe and injuries were reported. Garland said the asphalt and the sulfur both solidify quickly when exposed to cooler temperatures.

“We are committed to addressing any potential impacts to the area as a result of this incident and working to understand the reasons behind the accident,” he added.

The cause of the collapse was under investigation. Bridge collapse disrupts internet in Montana Saturday's bridge collapse took out a fibre-optic cable providing internet service to many customers in Montana, internet provider Global Net said, as per the report. "This is the major fibre route ... through Montana," Global Net said, adding all customers were being affected and connectivity would be down or extremely slow.

In the neighbouring Yellowstone County, officials said they instituted emergency measures at water treatment plants due to the “potential hazmat spill” and asked residents to conserve water.

The report further said that an old highway bridge that paralleled the railroad bridge was removed in 2021 after the Montana Department of Transportation determined it was in imminent danger of falling.

It was not immediately clear when the railroad bridge was constructed or when it was last inspected.

Robert Bea, a retired engineering professor at the University of California Berkeley, said that investigators would also want to look at whether there was wear or rust in bridge components as well as a record of maintenance, repair, and inspections.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE