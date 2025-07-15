/WATCH| Employee fired after working graveyard shift, wrecks breakfast buffet in a fit of rage

In a scene that seems like a meltdown from a reality television show, a Marriott hotel employee in the US loses her temper when she is fired after working in the graveyard shift. In the fit of rage, she went on a rampage, damaging the breakfast buffet and hurling abuse at her manager.

Stunned guests and staff watch in awe as she systematically demolishes the whole breakfast room.

“She didn’t just leave — she made sure no one else had breakfast either,” joked one TikTok user.

The video starts with her hurling abuses, “f**k you” the manager replies, “alright.”

She then moves into the breakfast hall and starts wrecking items in the buffet, flinging the jar of milk, throwing away fruits, condiments and coffee pods, scattering them all over the room.

The video, originally posted on TikTok and since reposted across platforms, has racked up millions of views, with reactions ranging from disbelief to unexpected support. While some commenters slammed the woman for her “unprofessionalism,” others labelled it a “legendary exit.”

Internet reacts-

"It's fucking cold to fire someone after they worked any shift. Especially the graveyard one."

“Calm down, lady”

