Watch | Egyptian Air Force tanker refuels India’s MIG 29, Rafale fighter jets mid-air

Recently, an air-to-air refuelling operations was conducted by the Indian Air Force (IAF) for the Egyptian Air Force amid the ongoing BRIGHT STAR-23 Exercise.



The exercise, which started on 27 August 2023, at Cairo (West) Air Base in Egypt, became a platform for strengthening strategic relations and enhancing defence co-operation among participating nations.



In the video footage of the exercise, which was posted by news agency ANI on social media platform X, the IL-78 tanker can be seen refilling Rafale aircraft and MiG-28 mid-air.

Final phase of Exercise BRIGHT STAR-23

On Monday, the IAF announced that Exercise BRIGHT STAR-23 is in its final phase.



The last phase, in which the exercise enters after a build-up to complex combined missions, will need the resources of all the participating forces.

In between Exercise BRIGHT STAR-23 which was held last week, an Indian Air Force (IAF) IL-78 refuelled an Egyptian Air Force aircraft, according to the IAF.



“Showcasing the bonds of friendship in the skies over Egypt during Exercise Bright Star, where the Indian Air Force IL-78 air-to-air refuelling aircraft refuelled fighter jets from the Egyptian Air Force,” the IAF stated.



The participation of the IAF in Exercise BRIGHT STAR-23 marks its debut in the biennial multilateral tri-service event. The exercises that took place this year involved air force contingents from different nations, which included the United States, Saudi Arabia, Greece and Qatar.

As per reports, an essential role was played by the Indian Air Force contingent, which comprised five MiG-29s, two IL-78s, two C-130s, and two C-17 aircraft, in strengthening international bonds and executing joint operations.



The exercise saw active participation of IAF's Garud Special Forces and Squadrons Numbers 28, 77, 78, and 81 in the exercise, said an IAF official, as per the report.



Exercise BRIGHT STAR-23 which is set to continue till 16 September 2023, has showcased the IAF's diplomatic role abroad and provided an opportunity for military collaboration.



The involvement of the Indian Air Force in such international exercises is considered a vital step towards creating stronger relations between countries and ensuring co-operation in the defence sector.

