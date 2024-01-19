Watch| Dog saves neighbourhood from potentially explosive gas leak, hailed as internet's hero

There have been enough instances where dogs have proved that they are indeed a man's best friend. In another such heartwarming episode, a husky in Philadelphia is being hailed as a hero on social media after the canine saved the life of its neighbourhood from a potentially explosive gas leak.

Kobe's owner, Chanell Bell, took to her Instagram account and shared a video, where the dog can be seen digging a hole in the concrete of Bell's front yard.

Surprised at the canine's rare act, Bell thought to herself, “This is not like him".

However, she decided to probe further and took the help of a gas-level reader after watching Kobe's unusual reaction.

"I had a reader already in the house to make sure there were no leaks coming from my old heater," the pet parent explained. "When I saw the hole, I realized it was odd behaviour for my dog. My intuition told me to check it."

Bell checked inside her house but nothing unusual was detected, but she found the presence of gas where Kobe was digging a hole.

After this, crews repaired the leak and said that had Kobe not spotted it, even turning on a light switch could have put Bell’s house and her life at risk.

“[It] was really, really mind-blowing,” she said.

“I’m so thankful – thankful for God, thankful for my baby boy [Kobe]. Yes – Merry Christmas everybody,” Bell added.

After the incident, Bell said that she was informed how such an incident could have caused serious health issues like respiratory problems, brain damage and even death.

"If it wasn't detected and the gas continued to leak into our homes," SWNS quoted Bell as saying. "We were told it could've caused serious health effects like respiratory issues, brain damage, and even death. They told me that something as simple as a light switch turning on could've caused an explosion, too!"