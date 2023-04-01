WATCH | Biden's howler: Calls tornado-hit Mississippi town Rolling Stones instead of Rolling Fork

US President Joe Biden made another gaffe during one of his public speeches while visiting the tornado-hit town of Rolling Fork in the northeastern state of Mississippi. Delivering a speech to the community, Biden repeatedly referred to the town as 'Rolling Stone' - the popular British rock band.

"We're not just here for today, I'm determined that we're going to leave nothing behind. We're going to get it done for you," said Biden in the speech, before adding, "I'm making sure you got a place to sleep, food to eat, helping you rebuild your lives in Rolling Stone."

Having committed the blunder once, Biden, seemingly unaware, repeated the gaffe and said, "The town of Rolling Stone will be back, and we'll be with you every step of the way."

It was only towards the end of his speech that the president realised his mistake and said, “What did I say, I said Rolling Fork. Rolling Stone. I got my mind going here."

The small town of Rolling Fork was hit by a devastating EF4 tornado last Saturday, killing at least 25 people, according to the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency.

Winds up to 200 mph lashed the town which has a population of around 2,000, mostly comprising of the Black community.

Images of destruction released by news networks showed complete structures reduced to debris and automobiles toppled onto their sides

“The west part of Rolling Fork is a residential area, and just a number of houses over there have been completely destroyed. Highway 61, where most of our businesses are, all of the businesses on 61 have been completely destroyed," Fred Miller, former Rolling Fork mayor was quoted as saying by FOX Weather.

On Friday, barely a week after the Mississippi tornado, twisters ravaged Little Rock city in the US state of Arkansas, injuring about 24 people so far.

Akin to the tornado that hit Rolling Fork, the one in Little Rock also tore through residential areas causing destruction on an unimaginable scale.

(With inputs from agencies)