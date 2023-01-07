WATCH | Biden's faux pas as he confuses the date of January 6 Capitol Hill riots

US President Joe Biden on Friday commemorated the second anniversary of the Capitol Hill riots by awarding the "Presidential Citizens Medal" to those that defended the building and lawmakers inside. However, during the speech, he mistakenly claimed the date of the riot to be 'July the 6th'.

"It's not an exaggeration to say that America owes you, owes you all, and I really mean this, a debt of gratitude. One we can never fully repay, unless we live up to what you did," said Biden before taking the misstep, "If I can halt for a second, and just say to you, the impact of what happened on July the 6th had international repercussions beyond what any of you I think can fully understand."

The video clip of Biden's speech has since gone viral on social media platforms with several of his detractors taking a shot at him.

One netizen poked fun at Biden by jumbling the date of 9/11 and the Pearl harbour attack. Meanwhile, others simply called it embarrassing for the president who has often been ridiculed for his absent-minded statements.

Biden awards the medals

During the ceremony, Biden awarded 14 medals and said America had 'no place' for political violence.

"Despite our differences in opinion, we must say clearly with a united voice...there's no place, zero, zero place in America for voter intimidation...for political violence."

He also targetted the Republicans and Trump loyalists who attempted to overturn the election.

"All of it was fueled by lies about the 2020 election but on this day two years ago our democracy held because we the people...did not flinch."

"History will remember your names..remember your courage and remember your bravery."

Notably, three medals were awarded posthumously to police officers who suffered terrible fates after the events of January 6.

While two officers committed suicide after the riots, one had a stroke the very next day. The latter's girlfriend has filed a suit against two men who have pleaded guilty to the charges and Donald Trump. She is seeking $10 million in damages from each party.

(With inputs from agencies)