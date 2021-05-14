Watch: Australia faces worst mouse plague — Rats 'raining' from the sky

Australian farmers and factories are facing a severe attack by millions of mice, as farmers struggle to protect their crops from the worst rodent invasion in decades.

In recent months, millions of mice have been causing massive destruction to crops and stored cereals in eastern Australia. Not only that, some have even made their way into rural hospitals and bit patients.

Images and clips showed carpets of mice scurrying across barn floors, crowded around machinery, and entering thick grain silos made of steel.

Desperate farmers are begging the government for assistance as a mouse plague across the NSW Central-West continues to rage on. Millions of rodents are invading schosols, homes, and farms - and wiping outcrops.

Australian journalist Lucy Thackray shared a video, which shows both dead and live mice falling to the ground in the Australian state of New South Wales.

“Even if grain’s in silos, mice can get to it. Like Tyler Jones discovered in Tullamore when cleaning out the auger and it started raining mice,” Thackray wrote on Twitter.

"Even if grain's in silos, mice can get to it. Like Tyler Jones discovered in Tullamore when cleaning out the auger and it started raining mice," Thackray wrote on Twitter.

“It is disgusting that the government is not contributing to the costs as we live amid a plague ravaging all surfaces of our homes, our clothes and our food.”

Meanwhile, there are many other videos have emerged on social media and people were horrified to see the clip.

Meanwhile in Australia 😳



Oh good god. I can't deal with mice. At all, not even one!



The rodent plague in Australia would have me seeking asylum immediately *shudder*





🇦🇺Alors que les foyers épargnés par les #inondations pourraient connaître une invasion de mygales, des régions entières de l'est de l'#Australie luttent contre une invasion de souris qui ravagent les cultures et envahissent les habitations. #mouseplague

Tonnes of grain cannot be sold because it's been contaminated by mice droppings and truckloads of hay will be burnt because of the damage.

As hundreds of mice 'rain down' from machine in the worst mouse plague in years, the government is looking to deploy normally outlawed high-grade poison to fight it.

New South Wales government will release A$50 million ($39 million) in funding to tackle the mice problem to help farmers struggling to protect their crops from the worst rodent invasion in decades.



