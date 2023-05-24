Watch: Armed bandits, disguised in burqas, rob jewellery shop in Australia’s Brisbane
Two individuals robbed Calamvale Central Shopping Centre store in Brisbane, while they brandished guns and assaulted the shop owner. Police have launched an investigation into the case based on the CCTV footage of the incident
A chilling robbery incident has emerged in Australia’s Brisbane where two individuals, disguised in burqas, entered a jewellery shop and assaulted the shop owner. CCTV footage of the incident has revealed that the armed bandits entered the Calamvale Central Shopping Centre store and started brandishing guns while they carried out the robbery.
Chilling video shows two gun-wielding bandits robbing a Brisbane jewellery shop while wearing burqas.— 9News Queensland (@9NewsQueensland) May 23, 2023
Wearing religious garments worn by Muslim women, the pair stormed the Calamvale Central Shopping Centre store yesterday afternoon.#9News pic.twitter.com/eaAL8VmePy
According to local media outlets, the incident has left the residents of Brisbane in utter shock as they fear for their own safety.
Violence Erupts as Shop Owner is Assaulted
In addition to looting the jewellery shop, the criminals resorted to violence, assaulting the shop owner during the course of the robbery. This violent act has sent shockwaves through the local community and traders, emphasising the gravity of the situation and the necessity for swift action to address such criminal behaviour.
Police investigating the matter
Law enforcement agencies have launched a comprehensive investigation into the robbery at the Calamvale Central Shopping Centre. It is expected that CCTV footage of the incident can help authorities nab criminals without delay.
Authorities are urging anyone who may possess relevant information or has witnessed the incident to come forward and assist with the investigation. According to police, community support and cooperation are essential in creating a secure environment for all individuals.
Is Australia becoming less safe for the residents?
According to data, robberies and break-ins have increased in Australia for the first time in a decade. According to the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS), approximately two per cent of Australian households, totalling 194,100 homes, reported experiencing a break-in during the previous financial year.
This figure represents an increase compared to the rate of 1.7 per cent recorded in the 2020-21 financial year, which was the lowest on record, as stated by William Milne, the head of crime and justice statistics at ABS.
During the earlier period, an estimated 171,600 households across the nation had been victims of break-ins, coinciding with the challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic, including extended periods of lockdowns and COVID-19 restrictions implemented throughout Australia.
Despite the rise in the break-in rate from 2020-21 to 2021-22, ABS data indicates that the rate remains lower than pre-pandemic levels. In the 2018-19 financial year, the rate stood at 2.4 per cent, while in 2008-09, when the data was first collected, it was recorded at 3.3 per cent.
