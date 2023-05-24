Watch: Armed bandits, disguised in burqas, rob jewellery shop in Australia’s Brisbane

A chilling robbery incident has emerged in Australia’s Brisbane where two individuals, disguised in burqas, entered a jewellery shop and assaulted the shop owner. CCTV footage of the incident has revealed that the armed bandits entered the Calamvale Central Shopping Centre store and started brandishing guns while they carried out the robbery.

Chilling video shows two gun-wielding bandits robbing a Brisbane jewellery shop while wearing burqas.



According to local media outlets, the incident has left the residents of Brisbane in utter shock as they fear for their own safety.

Violence Erupts as Shop Owner is Assaulted

In addition to looting the jewellery shop, the criminals resorted to violence, assaulting the shop owner during the course of the robbery. This violent act has sent shockwaves through the local community and traders, emphasising the gravity of the situation and the necessity for swift action to address such criminal behaviour.

Police investigating the matter

Law enforcement agencies have launched a comprehensive investigation into the robbery at the Calamvale Central Shopping Centre. It is expected that CCTV footage of the incident can help authorities nab criminals without delay.