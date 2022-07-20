Watch| AOC arrested during abortion rights protest in New York, fakes being handcuffed

Following the momentous Roe v Wade decision last month, several prominent Democratic members of Congress were detained on Wednesday during an abortion rights rally in front of the supreme court. Before marching to the courthouse, the legislators assembled in front of the US Capitol and shouted, "Our bodies, our choice" and "we won't go back."

Multiple members of Congress, including @AOC, being arrested by Capitol Police for blocking traffic outside the Supreme Court in abortion rights demonstration: pic.twitter.com/fysQN1oBAw — Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) July 19, 2022 ×

As a number of police officers gathered around them, blasting a pre-recorded message warning of impending arrest for obstructing the street, the group sat down in the middle of the street as a nonviolent act of civil disobedience. The politicians were then led to a location that had been cordoned off from the street by the officers, who started to handcuff and arrest the lawmakers.

CPD Action, the protest-focused division of the Center for Popular Democracy, a social justice organisation that organised the direct action, broadcast the protest live online. Eighteen members of Congress, according to CPD Action, were detained. Seventeen of them were female. Only Andy Levin, a congressman from Michigan, was present.

Less than a month has passed since the supreme court overturned the important Roe v. Wade decision from 1973, which guaranteed a woman's constitutional right to an abortion. Currently, 60 per cent of states have abortion restrictions in place or are considering them. When a draught of the ruling to overturn Roe was leaked in May, criticism of the supreme court, which is now presided over by six conservative justices, including three appointed by Donald Trump, increased.

Massive demonstrations broke out across the US from New York to Los Angeles as soon as the formal decision was made, including in major cities of states with Republican governors like Missouri and Texas.

