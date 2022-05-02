Watch | Aggressive Turkey attacks people in Washington DC

A dreadful turkey is roaming the streets of the United States' capital.

According to WJLA, officials in Washington, D.C., have issued a warning to residents about a turkey that has been bothering them for months.

The wild bird was observed along the Anacostia Riverwalk Trail, which is popular with runners, cyclists, and skaters, according to the publication.

According to locals, the turkey has been accosting pedestrians on the Anacostia Riverwalk Trail for months.

Ok this is insane …



After our story aired last night about a wild turkey attacking people on the Anacostia Riverwalk Trail in DC, @DeDefolarin of the incredible @REWickedestBand sent me this video of a turkey attack he shot earlier this month. Never seen anything like this!! pic.twitter.com/L6HcyolK5u — Josh Rosenthal (@JoshRosenthalTV) April 26, 2022 ×

One resident claimed that the turkey almost bit her behind.

"I tried to get around him and he lunged at me, so I turned around to run, and he lunged again and pecked me on my butt!" She said.

According to the Department of Energy and Environment, Washington, DC has a large turkey population of roughly 100 to 200 birds.

The city intends to capture the belligerent turkey and release it into a neighbouring animal sanctuary, according to the outlet.