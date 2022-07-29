Washington DC overburdened with migrants; mayor says it has reached a 'tipping point'

The capital city of Washington DC is swarming with undocumented migrants who have arrived from the southern border states of Texas and Arizona. The influx of over 4,800 migrants has prompted DC's Mayor Muriel Bowser to call the situation a 'humanitarian crisis' that had brought the district to a 'tipping point'.

"The pace of arriving buses and the volume of arrivals have reached tipping points. Our collective response and service efforts have now become overwhelmed." wrote Bowser in a letter to President Joe Biden.

While city council members and migrant NGOs have asked the Democrat Mayor to devote city funds to the reception effort, she has refused saying that the federal government must step up.

With the situation turning worrisome with the arrival of buses, the district is running out of resources to manage the migrants.

Moreover, the security problems arising due to the migration crisis have forced Bowser to request for the National Guards. Reportedly Washington DC does not have its own guards and will have to rely on other states to offer their guardsmen.

Texas and Arizona have been sending migrant buses

Reportedly, Greg Abbott and Doug Ducey, governors of Texas and Arizona respectively, sent the migrants in buses over the course of the last few weeks to DC to show the Democrat hierarchy that illegal migration was a big problem in the southern states.

The influx of aliens into the soil of the United States, especially from the neighbouring country of Mexico is something which the Joe Biden administration has been unwilling and unable to manage.

The Republicans have grown restive over the reluctance of the Democrat regime in the White Huse and thus, they have taken matters into their own hands to make their voices heard.

"Texas should not have to bear the burden of the Biden administration’s failure to secure our border." Republican governor Abbott had remarked.

Read More: Texas migrant deaths: Vehicle`s driver claims he was not aware air condition was not working

A record 239,000 undocumented migrants were detained crossing into the country from Mexico in May.

(With inputs from agencies)

Watch WION's live TV here: