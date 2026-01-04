/Was Israel aiding US operation to capture Maduro? Venezuela’s acting president claims ‘Zionist attack’

Venezuela’s acting president, Delcy Rodríguez, on Sunday blamed Israel for helping the US operation that led to the arrest of Nicolás Maduro, and described the development as a “Zionist attack” against the country. While addressing alongside senior figures from the ruling establishment, Rodríguez claimed that Israel was accountable for what she categorised as foreign aggression against Venezuela.

However, she provided no evidence to back the claim and restated the government’s long-held stance that Maduro is the nation’s sole legitimate president. “The attack on Venezuela is Zionist,” Rodríguez said, i24News reported.

She also echoed language often used by the Chavista leadership during the political crisis. Her comments came a day after U.S. forces detained President Maduro in Caracas and flew him to New York, where he was taken into federal custody.

Rodríguez says the arrest of Maduro does not nullify his presidency

Meanwhile, Rodríguez maintained that the arrest of Maduro does not nullify his presidency. In his absence, Venezuela’s constitutional court appointed her as interim president, a decision that has added to uncertainty over who wields real power in the country.

Rodríguez also appeared alongside her senior officials, including National Assembly President Jorge Rodríguez, Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello, and Defence Minister Vladimir Padrino López, projecting unity within the ruling elite amid growing instability.

President Donald Trump welcomed the operation, describing it as decisive and saying it brought an end to Maduro’s rule. Israeli authorities did not immediately comment on Rodríguez’s accusations.

During past confrontations with foreign powers, the government of Venezuela has continuously invoked Israel and “Zionism” intending to deflect internal blame and consolidate domestic support during moments of political crisis within the country.