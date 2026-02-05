/Was India willing to wait out Trump’s term amid trade tensions with US? What Ajit Doval told Rubio

Months ahead of the announcement of the India-US trade deal, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval reportedly visited Washington, where he told US Secretary of State Marco Rubio that India would not be bullied by US President Donald Trump and was willing to wait out till his term ended. This comes after Trump announced a trade deal between the US and India on Monday (Feb 2) after a call with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

According to a Bloomberg report, Doval told Rubio he wanted to get back to negotiations on the trade deal and put the acrimony between the two nations behind them. However, he warned him that India would not be bullied by Trump and his top aides, the outlet reported, citing officials in New Delhi familiar with the meeting.

The NSA further told Rubio that India would also be willing to wait out Trump’s term, but wanted the US administration to dial down its public criticism so that relations between the two nations could be brought back on track.

Reportedly, the meeting took place in early September, shortly after PM Modi held talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Announcing the trade deal, Trump claimed that India “agreed to stop buying Russian Oil, and to buy much more from the United States and, potentially, Venezuela.”

While PM Modi confirmed the trade deal, he did not mention any commitments regarding Russian oil purchases.

“Wonderful to speak with my dear friend President Trump today. Delighted that Made in India products will now have a reduced tariff of 18%. Big thanks to President Trump on behalf of the 1.4 billion people of India for this wonderful announcement. When two large economies and the world’s largest democracies work together, it benefits our people and unlocks immense opportunities for mutually beneficial cooperation,” PM Modi wrote on X.