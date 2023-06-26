Wagner rebellion: Biden, Zelensky react with 'positive and inspiring' discussions

US President Joe Biden and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday (June 25) discussed the now-diffused attempt of a power takeover in Moscow led by Wagner mercenary group's chief Yevgeny Prigozhin.

Biden repeated Washington's continued support for Ukraine's war effort against Russia as the two leaders discussed "further expansion of defence cooperation", especially about long-range weapons.

Zelensky took to Twitter and described his conversation with Biden as "positive and inspiring", adding that he was thankful to Washington for its "unflagging" support of Ukraine.

"We discussed the course of hostilities and the processes taking place in Russia. The world must put pressure on Russia until international order is restored,” Zelensky wrote on Twitter.

Zelensky said he thanked Biden for "the support of the fighter jet coalition," stating that it is essential to increase Ukraine’s capabilities to "protect" their skies.

The White House said in a statement that Biden and Zelensky discussed the ongoing war and that Biden assured Washington's support to Ukraine for the ongoing war.

"They discussed Ukraine's ongoing counter-offensive, and President Biden reaffirmed unwavering US support, including through continued security, economic, and humanitarian aid," the White House said in a statement. "The leaders also discussed recent events in Russia." Prigozhin's short-lived rebellion Over the weekend, Russian President Vladimir Putin faced the biggest threat to his hold over Moscow's corridors of power after Yevgeny Prigozhin, the Wagner Group chief, launched an armed rebellion to oust Russia's military leadership.

President Vladimir Putin deemed Prigozhin's actions as 'treason'.

"This is a blow to Russia. To our people and our actions to protect the Fatherland from such a threat will be harsh," Putin said in his five-minute address to nation on Saturday.

"Actions that split our unity," he said, "are a stab in the back of our country and our people."

After taking over a military base in southern Rostov-on-don, Wagner's forces accelerated their movement towards Moscow after Prigozhin was accused of treason and charges filed against him.

Wagner convoy entered the Lipetsk region about 250 miles south of Moscow, after pushing through the Vorenzh region.

The rebellion lasted for less than 36 hours till Belarus brokered an unexpected deal between Prigozhin and the Kremlin and the former was told to leave the country and order his men to turn back to their bases.

Wagner fighters who did not participate in the mutiny reportedly signed contracts of allegiance with the Russian Ministry of Defence.