Vladimir Putin yet to decide on attending G-20 summit in Bali

The uncertainty over Russian President Vladimir Putin’s participation in the Group of 20 (G-20) leaders’ summit in Indonesia continues even after the Russian leader’s phone conversation with the leader of the host nation. Indonesian President Joko Widodo said that Putin told him that he wants to attend the G-20 summit but is yet to take a formal call.

"He (Putin) wanted to attend but cannot decide at the moment," Widodo was quoted as saying by the Indonesian newspaper Kompas on Friday.

In August, Putin accepted Jakarta's invitation to the summit scheduled to be held on November 15-16. But the acceptance is yet to formalise finally from the Russian side as Putin did not specifically confirm his attendance during his phone call with Indonesian President Joko Widodo.

WATCH | Indonesia's envoy Krisnamurthi speaks to WION on the G20 Bali summit | WION Exclusive

The G-20 summit remains shadowed by the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine with dynamic real-time frontline situations. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said that he will boycott the summit if Putin attends.

"If the leader of the Russian Federation was to take part in it, Ukraine would not be participating," Zelensky told a group of reporters in Kyiv.

Host Indonesia holds talks with both Russia and Ukraine

In Wednesday's phone call, Putin and Widodo also discussed a grain deal that Russia returned to this week which allows Ukrainian exports to pass through the Black Sea, the Indonesian leader said.

The grain deal's renewal date brokered by the UN and Turkey is November 19, three days after the G20 summit concludes.

Zelensky and Widodo also held phone talks Thursday about preparations for the G20 summit and the grain deal, the Ukrainian leader said in a tweet.

Indonesia has called for a peaceful resolution to Russia's months-long invasion of Ukraine, with Widodo becoming the first Asian leader to visit both Kyiv and Moscow since the outbreak of war in February.

17 G20 leaders confirm their attendance

The Indonesian president said 17 G20 leaders have confirmed their attendance at the summit, including India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi, US President Joe Biden, and China's Xi Jinping.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.