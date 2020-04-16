'Virus is stabilising': France reports 753 deaths in 24 hours as hospitalizations drop

France on Thursday reported 753 more deaths in the last 24 hours due to coronavirus with the number of infected cases rising to 134, 598.

17,920 people have died to the COVID-19 epidemic in the country even as President Macron extended the lockdown in the country which has undertaken on March 17.

"The number of virus patients hospitalised dropped by 474 and the number in critical care declined by 209, the health ministry said, adding,"The spread of the virus is stabilising at a high level."

President Emmanuel Macron had said earlier that the epidemic "was beginning to steady" as he indicated that the lockdown will be eased after May 11.

Macron said schools could gradually reopen then but cafes, cinemas, and cultural venues would remain closed with no summer festivals on the cards until at least mid-July.

The country also rescheduled the Tour de France after Macron announced the extension of the ban till mid-July. The international cycling event is now due to take place from August 29 to September 20, organizers said.