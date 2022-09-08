Viral: American mom shows what steps she is taking to ensure her daughter is safe during potential shootout

A video of an American mom showing what steps she is taking to ensure her daughter is safe during a potential shootout has gone viral on social media.

During the video, the woman shows how she has bought a Tuffy pack and blood capsules to protect her daughter from a possible mass shooting incident.

Highlighting that the Tuffy pack is a level three ballistic shield designed to be kept inside a backpack, the woman adds she needed it for her child that studies in an American public high school.

She also points out that when her daughter returns from school, she will teach her how to chew, spit the blood capsules and pretend to be dead during a shootout incident.

The woman pauses and says this is a conversation she needs to have with her child because of the gun laws in the United States.

The video, shared on the social media platform Instagram, has been liked by over 222,000 people and has over 6,900 comments.

It comes three months after the deadly shooting at Robb Elementary School on May 24 in which a gunman killed 21 people, including 19 students and two teachers.

Following the incident, several parents throughout the country expressed fears about whether they were putting their children in harm's way by sending them off to school.

The shooting in Texas added to a string of mass killings at schools over the years including those at Sandy Hook Elementary, Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School and Columbine High School.

