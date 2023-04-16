VIDEO | New Mexico police turns up at wrong house, shoot dead houseowner as wife pleads for help

New Mexico police on Friday released bodycam footage of a tragic incident when police, in response to a domestic violence call, turned up at the wrong address and shot dead a 52-year-old homeowner Robert Dotson. Farmington Police Department released the video a week after the incident that took place on 5 April during night hours.

In the footage, police officers are seen entering the wrong house from the front door. The cops can be heard knocking while asking a dispatcher to confirm the location and instruct the caller to come to the door. Soon after, the homeowner, who was carrying a gun, opened the door. The police then opened fire, firing numerous shots as they moved away. The man is seen falling to the floor.

About a minute after, his wife can be heard screaming. Authorities have said the man's wife returned fire from the doorway, not knowing who was outside, prompting the officers to fire again. She was not injured but could be heard screaming and crying after the second volley of shots was fired.

Dispatchers received a frantic 911 call from the man's daughter. She said she heard gunshots and that her dad needed help. "There were gunshots in the house and my dad is dead," she tells 911 dispatchers.

At the time of the shooting, she and two other children were inside the house. The homeowner's wife can be heard begging to the officers. "Help! Somebody shot my husband. Please! Please! My kids are upstairs," she said.

The reason why cops went to the incorrect location is still under investigation, according to Farmington police.

The release of the footage, according to Farmington Police Chief Steve Hebbe, was made in an effort to be forthright and honest about what he has called a dark day for the department's officers as well as the Dotson's family.

"It starts with us not getting off to a good start and making a mistake and going to the wrong address," Hebbe said. "But it ends, honestly, with something you just don't see very often, with Mr. Dodson coming out with a gun and then pointing it at the officers."

The department said the video also was reviewed by the Dotson family and their attorney before it was publicly released. "All of us — the men and women of the Farmington Police Department — recognize the severity of this incident. We will do everything possible to more fully understand what transpired here," Hebbe said.

"Once again, we wish to express our condolences to the Dotson family and as your chief of police, I wish to convey how very sorry I am that this tragedy occurred. We will continue to provide updates as we are able."

In the meanwhile, three policemen have been placed on paid administrative leave. No names of the cops have been released. This incident can potentially trigger another debate over the use of force by police enforcement personnel.

