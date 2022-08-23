Video: Maldives environment minister attacked on camera while riding bike

A person brandishing a knife stabbed Maldivian Minister Ali Solih on Monday in Hulhumale, which is located north of the capital Male.

The left arm of the minister was hurt. Soon after the violent incident, the attacker was taken into custody.

Solih is the Minister of State for Environment, Climate Change, and Technology.

He also serves as the spokesperson for the Jumhooree Party (JP), a coalition partner of President Ibrahim Solih's Maldivian Democratic Party (MDP), the country's current government.

On a road in Hulhumale, Solih was attacked as he was driving his motorcycle. According to Maldivian media, the attacker recited a few verses from the Quran before attacking Solih's neck from behind.

The knife slit a portion of his left arm but missed the neck.

An explosion outside the home of former president Mohamed Nasheed in the Maldives' capital city of Male made headlines in May 2021. The Maldives is an archipelago in the Indian Ocean.

Nasheed's car was nearby when the explosive device was placed on a bike. Nasheed was given vital care before being airlifted to Germany for months of therapy.

The Maldives are threatened by both the recruitment of foreign militant groups and growing Islamic radicalism.

(With inputs from agencies)



