'Very worried': WHO warns of 500,000 deaths by March amid new wave in Europe

The World Health Organization "very worried" about the new wave of Covid-19 infections in Europe amid a surge in cases. WHO’s Europe director, Dr Hans Kluge, while speaking to BBC has warned that 500,000 more deaths could be recorded by March.

As per Kluge, various factors have contributed to the growing cases, including winter season, insufficient vaccine coverage and increasing cases of transmissible Delta variant. While speaking to BBC, he said, "Covid-19 has become once again the number one cause of mortality in our region." He further added "We know what needs to be done" in order to fight the virus."

Talking about mandating vaccines, he said that this should be seen as "last resort." However, he added that it would be "very timely" to have a "legal and societal debate" about the issue.

Europe continues to record a wave of Covid-19 cases with countries struggling to battle the deadly coronavirus.

Various countries have introduced restrictions. The Netherlands has introduced a partial lockdown to curb the spread of Covid.

Restrictions have also been imposed for the unvaccinated people in Germany. People have been banned from restaurants. Similar restrictions have been imposed in Czech Republic and Slovakia.

People came down on the streets as they protested again the new curbs.

Dutch police fired warning shots on protestors in Rotterdam who have been angered by the new restrictions introduced to battle the deadly coronavirus. The police also used water cannons to disperse demonstrators as they set off fireworks in one of the main shopping streets.

Not just Rotterdam, but people in Austria have also been angered after the landlocked country made vaccines mandatory and introduced a full lockdown, starting from Monday.