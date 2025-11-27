/Venezuela revokes rights of 6 major airlines amid escalating tension with US, accuses America of ‘state terrorism’

Venezuela has stripped six major international airlines of their operating rights after they suspended flights to the country following a warning issued by the US Federal Aviation Administration. The civil aviation authority of Venezuela cancelled permits for Iberia, Latam Colombia, TAP, Avianca, Turkish Airlines and Gol, a move that further isolates the connectivity with the Caribbean nation and delivers its threats made this week.

In a statement, Caracas accused the carriers of participating in "joint actions of state terrorism promoted by the United States" by "unilaterally" suspending commercial flights. The US aviation regulator had recently warned major airlines of a "potentially hazardous situation" when flying over Venezuela, citing a worsening security situation and increased military activity across the country, as per the report in Reuters.

The US military has been deploying forces in Venezuela

Caracas responded that the FAA has no authority over Venezuelan airspace. US forces have been increasing deployments in the Caribbean for months as tensions with Venezuela escalate, accusing President Nicolás Maduro of enabling drug trafficking that harms Americans.

Maduro has rejected these allegations, claiming US President Donald Trump aims to oust him. Meanwhile, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) said Monday that Venezuelan authorities had given foreign airlines a 48-hour ultimatum to resume flights or lose their landing rights.

Several international airlines have cancelled flights to Venezuela in recent days, ignoring Caracas's 48-hour deadline. Iberia said it wished to restart flights to Venezuela as soon as full safety conditions were met.

