/Venezuela acting president urges US for a 'balanced and respectful international relations'

In the aftermath of Nicolas Maduro capture, the Venezuela government has called for collaboration and peace. In a social media post, Delcy Rodriguez, Acting President of Venezuela said his country "aspires to live without external threats, in an environment of respect and international cooperation."

Taking to Instagram Rodriguez wrote, "Venezuela reaffirms its commitment to peace and peaceful coexistence. Our country aspires to live without external threats, in an environment of respect and international cooperation. We believe that global peace is built by first guaranteeing peace within each nation."

"We prioritise moving towards balanced and respectful international relations between the United States and Venezuela, and between Venezuela and other countries in the region, premised on sovereign equality and non-interference. These principles guide our diplomacy with the rest of the world," read the Instagram post further.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Rodriguez urged the Unites States to "collaborate on an agenda of cooperation oriented towards shared development within the framework of international law to strengthen lasting community coexistence."

US attack on Venezuela approved four days ago?

Meanwhile, it has come to light that the attack on Venezuela and the capture of Maduro was to take place 4 days before the actual attack date.

President Donald Trump and the US state machinery, in fact US spies had been monitoring Maduro's every move for months. A small team, including one source within the Venezuelan government kept a track of the 63-year-old's each move like when he slept, what he wore and what he ate. Also his pets were tracked by the intelligence staff.

US troops also created a full-size replica of Maduro's Caracas safe house to practise their entry routes. And after keeping a track for months, the mission called "Operation Absolute Resolve" was finalised in early December last year.

The mission was closely guarded and not even the Congress was informed or consulted about it. The US military was only waiting for the right time.

In fact four days earlier President Trump had given his nod for the attack but the US military chose to wait for better weather and less cloud cover.

The mission "Operation Absolute Resolve"

The attack was a two-hour and twenty-minute mission by air, land and sea. It was unprecedented if compared to the scale and precision it was carried out with.

Trump, watched the complex capture in Caracas play out in real time from a room in Mar-a-Lago alongside military generals.